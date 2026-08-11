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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
Three years ago, a Manhattan federal judge ordered the city to take dozens of steps to speed up students’ access to special education services after families win legal orders requiring them. But it has been surprisingly difficult to figure out whether the city has actually made the process faster.
New audits offer some clues: The city is meeting legal deadlines in more cases but is still out of compliance in the vast majority of them. Those delays can hamper students’ access to everything from speech therapy and transportation to private school tuition payments. Read more in today’s top story.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
NYC is acting faster on special education legal orders but still misses most deadlines
Families are getting services and payments faster after winning special education cases, but NYC still fails to meet legal timelines in most cases.
Around Chalkbeat
Newark piloted the state’s cellphone ban with positive results. Here are lingering concerns.
Newark piloted the cellphone ban last school year. The experience was positive in several respects, but teachers and parents still have concerns.
Colorado district will eliminate Bible-based content in new reading curriculum, officials say
The Montezuma-Cortez superintendent sent an open letter Saturday saying the district won’t use its new reading curriculum as a “vehicle for religious instruction.”
What We’re Reading
Do You Know About the SHSAT? The Teens of Stuy Prep Want to Make Sure. The City Reporter
New poll shows displeasure with New York public school results compared to $36,000-per-student costs, amNY