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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
Among our top stories today, Lori Higgins reports on a poll that found most Michigan teachers feel deeply dedicated to their profession, but a quarter of them are considering leaving the profession within a year, and 56% might leave within five years.
Also in the headlines, Micah Walker of BridgeDetroit talked with parents and staff about whether they think the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s changes to special education have been an improvement.
Lastly, we hope those whose school years started this week are having a smooth transition back. We sent reporters to several schools in the city and suburbs to document the first day for many on Monday.
You can read those stories and more linked below. You can reach us at [email protected].
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
56% of Michigan teachers are thinking about leaving in five years, poll says
The Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative commissioned a poll showing 56% of teachers might leave within five years.
First day of school comes with excitement, bittersweet feelings
Monday was the first day of school in the Detroit Public Schools Community District and many other school districts across Michigan.
Around Chalkbeat
The problem with an AI tutor: Students don’t want to use it
A study of Khanmigo backs up Sal Khan’s concern that simply giving students access to an AI tutor may not change how they learn.
Should Tennessee fully fund special education pre-K programs?
Special education pre-K students have been left out of the Tennessee K-12 funding formula despite a costly burden on public schools.
Former Tindley charter school network CEO, 2 others to pay nearly $1 million in restitution for fraud
Metcalf and two defendants must pay over $1 million to the Tindley charter network, Chicago Public Schools, and City Year Chicago. The fraud hinged on submitting false invoices.
Trump administration higher education letter: Most Colorado universities have yet to decide response
The Trump administration sent an Aug. 3 questionnaire to universities about how they will approach campus protests, admissions, grade inflation, AI, and more.
What We’re Reading
Former Lake Orion bus aide sentenced for child abuse, district sued, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)
Detroit childcare center is closing amid industrywide crisis, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)