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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

Among our top stories today, Lori Higgins reports on a poll that found most Michigan teachers feel deeply dedicated to their profession, but a quarter of them are considering leaving the profession within a year, and 56% might leave within five years.

Also in the headlines, Micah Walker of BridgeDetroit talked with parents and staff about whether they think the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s changes to special education have been an improvement.

Lastly, we hope those whose school years started this week are having a smooth transition back. We sent reporters to several schools in the city and suburbs to document the first day for many on Monday.