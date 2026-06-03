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Hi! Lily and Erica here, on the national desk with your weekly update. Today’s big story is about the difficult decisions district leaders across the country are making this budget season. Read on for lessons learned from an apprenticeship program that fell short, the sudden closure of Colorado’s “public Christian school,” and more.

The Big Story

Students head to class at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in Los Angeles. Public school enrollment in Los Angeles has been on a decade-long decline, leading to difficult budget choices for leaders. (Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

School budgets nationwide are squeezed this year.

A Chalkbeat analysis of the 50 largest districts in the country found that more than half of those districts are planning to or already have made budget cuts, or are facing some kind of budget deficit.

Take Philadelphia, where our friends in the Philly bureau reported last week that the school district passed its $4.6 billion budget with millions of dollars in cuts that will result in schools losing teachers, counselors, and substitutes. In New York City, the mayor’s quest to trim city spending will hit the education department. (Our New York bureau, by the way, wants to know where you think the district could save money.)

This can be a fraught set of facts in some circles. Because it’s true that a lot of states have, on paper, record per-pupil funding. And it’s also true that inflation and other factors make it so budgets are hard to balance.

You can’t trace budget challenges shaping up in the country’s largest school districts to one single source, but rather a combo of a lot of complex forces at work. One of the prevailing forces is enrollment decline, something that’s been happening for over a decade due to lower birth rates in the U.S.

But there’s more happening: Costs of employer-sponsored healthcare plans are up (maybe, in part, because of the cost of popular GLP-1 medications). Gas prices are up. Schools may have fewer students to educate, but they may still need to employ the same number of teachers if the enrollment loss isn’t evenly distributed.

As the superintendent of Broward Public Schools, Howard Hepburn, told Chalkbeat, it’s not that administrators enjoy making cuts. They have to. And they’re trying to trim budgets thoughtfully, he said, including by closing schools.