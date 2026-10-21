Even years after the pandemic, many Colorado college students take some classes online. Reporter Jason Gonzales looks into the trend , and the unique hybrid setup that some instructors provide.

A note about a story we published last week: We reported that an HBCU-style high school in Denver would close at the end of the school year due to very low enrollment. Yesterday, we heard from a Denver Public Schools spokesperson that the district gave us some incorrect information. The closure isn't finalized yet; while the district superintendent recommended the closure, the school board must vote to approve it. Read the updated story here.