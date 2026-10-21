Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Even years after the pandemic, many Colorado college students take some classes online. Reporter Jason Gonzales looks into the trend, and the unique hybrid setup that some instructors provide.
A note about a story we published last week: We reported that an HBCU-style high school in Denver would close at the end of the school year due to very low enrollment. Yesterday, we heard from a Denver Public Schools spokesperson that the district gave us some incorrect information. The closure isn't finalized yet; while the district superintendent recommended the closure, the school board must vote to approve it. Read the updated story here.
If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
More students are mixing online and in-person classes. At CU Denver, their motivations vary.
Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, a tiny HBCU-style high school in Denver, could close after 6 years
List: See which Colorado colleges offer guaranteed admission to some high school graduates
Around Chalkbeat
The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?
IPS board candidates discuss school closures, AI, and legislative funding at forum
4 Detroit school board candidates have felony convictions, analysis finds
What We’re Reading
What surgeries would Proposition 135 actually ban? Colorado hospitals either don’t know or won’t say. Colorado Sun
Why is Colorado’s public school enrollment shrinking? Rocky Mountain PBS