This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Even years after the pandemic, many Colorado college students take some classes online. Reporter Jason Gonzales looks into the trend, and the unique hybrid setup that some instructors provide.

A note about a story we published last week: We reported that an HBCU-style high school in Denver would close at the end of the school year due to very low enrollment. Yesterday, we heard from a Denver Public Schools spokesperson that the district gave us some incorrect information. The closure isn't finalized yet; while the district superintendent recommended the closure, the school board must vote to approve it. Read the updated story here.

If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Colorado

Local News

More students are mixing online and in-person classes. At CU Denver, their motivations vary.

More students are mixing online and in-person classes. At CU Denver, their motivations vary.

About a third of students were taking at least one online course before the pandemic. Now, more than half across the nation do, and a similar trend has played out at the University of Colorado Denver.
Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, a tiny HBCU-style high school in Denver, could close after 6 years

Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, a tiny HBCU-style high school in Denver, could close after 6 years

Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero is recommending that Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, opened in 2021, undergo an operational closure, meaning the school is not financially sustainable.
List: See which Colorado colleges offer guaranteed admission to some high school graduates

List: See which Colorado colleges offer guaranteed admission to some high school graduates

A growing number of Colorado colleges and school districts are partnering to offer high school graduates automatic — but not necessarily free — admission to college.

Around Chalkbeat

The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?

The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?

Competition from brick-and-mortar charter schools and cyber charters is significant, and Philly’s birth rate is falling. But the biggest drivers of the enrollment slump are unclear.
IPS board candidates discuss school closures, AI, and legislative funding at forum

IPS board candidates discuss school closures, AI, and legislative funding at forum

The creation of the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation, the possibility of school closures, and funding challenges for IPS have created a unique political environment for the 15 candidates.
4 Detroit school board candidates have felony convictions, analysis finds

4 Detroit school board candidates have felony convictions, analysis finds

A review of records for all 34 candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot found multiple convictions. Some candidates say their past helps inform their work with youth.

What We’re Reading

What surgeries would Proposition 135 actually ban? Colorado hospitals either don’t know or won’t say. Colorado Sun

Why is Colorado’s public school enrollment shrinking? Rocky Mountain PBS

Students encouraged to apply to college during Colorado Free Application Days, KKTV

Early childhood funding is increasingly in voters’ hands, The 74

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right