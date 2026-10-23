This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

Much has been written about Mississippi’s turnaround from a state that was near the bottom of the literacy rankings on a rigorous national exam, to a state that has consistently been a leader in improvement. What can Michigan learn from what the Magnolia State has done as student performance in reading continues to lag here? As Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates weigh their potential role in improving literacy, freelance reporter Martin Slagter explores what Mississippi has done and what Michigan is learning from other states.

As always, you can get in touch by emailing us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Detroit

Local News

Mississippi turned a literacy crisis into success. Can Michigan do the same?

Mississippi turned a literacy crisis into success. Can Michigan do the same?

Michigan's gubernatorial candidates say improving literacy is crucial in a state that has struggled for more than a decade to get more of its students meeting adequate reading standards.

Around Chalkbeat

Supreme Court to decide if religious schools can take public money and still discriminate

Supreme Court to decide if religious schools can take public money and still discriminate

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Colorado case on whether states can require religious preschools receiving public funds to follow LGBTQ non-discrimination rules.
Philadelphia to revamp social studies curriculum amid congressional antisemitism probe

Philadelphia to revamp social studies curriculum amid congressional antisemitism probe

Philadelphia plans to launch a new social studies curriculum. It comes after mounting scrutiny from Republican lawmakers into alleged antisemitism in the district.
Chicago Board of Education adopts new union contract for lunchroom workers

Chicago Board of Education adopts new union contract for lunchroom workers

The board also heard criticism from the Chicago Teachers Union over what it described as a lack of advocacy for state funding.

What We’re Reading

Everett's Amy Boyles named Michigan's best high school principal, Lansing State Journal (Paywall)

Michigan students are falling behind — here’s what governor candidates plan to do about it, WDIV

Anonymous texts falsely tie Michigan school board candidates to Flock surveillance camera support, WXYZ

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right