Much has been written about Mississippi’s turnaround from a state that was near the bottom of the literacy rankings on a rigorous national exam, to a state that has consistently been a leader in improvement. What can Michigan learn from what the Magnolia State has done as student performance in reading continues to lag here? As Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates weigh their potential role in improving literacy, freelance reporter Martin Slagter explores what Mississippi has done and what Michigan is learning from other states.



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