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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Much has been written about Mississippi’s turnaround from a state that was near the bottom of the literacy rankings on a rigorous national exam, to a state that has consistently been a leader in improvement. What can Michigan learn from what the Magnolia State has done as student performance in reading continues to lag here? As Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates weigh their potential role in improving literacy, freelance reporter Martin Slagter explores what Mississippi has done and what Michigan is learning from other states.
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Local News
Mississippi turned a literacy crisis into success. Can Michigan do the same?
Around Chalkbeat
Supreme Court to decide if religious schools can take public money and still discriminate
Philadelphia to revamp social studies curriculum amid congressional antisemitism probe
Chicago Board of Education adopts new union contract for lunchroom workers
What We’re Reading
Everett's Amy Boyles named Michigan's best high school principal, Lansing State Journal (Paywall)