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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Wondering which Michigan gubernatorial candidate will best help improve schools? I spent some time poring over their education plans, watching debates and interviews, and looking at social media posts to give you a breakdown of what the four candidates will do for education if elected. You can read my story here.
Also, if you missed our Wednesday alert, be sure to check out this story about the 35 people who’ve filed to run for the Detroit school board.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
From literacy to school choice: How Michigan’s governor candidates compare on education
Candidates running for Michigan governor include Jocelyn Benson, secretary of state; John James, U.S. representative; Perry Johnson, a businessman; and Chris Swanson, Genesee County sheriff.
Here are the 35 people running for the Detroit school board
Five four-year seats are open on the board for the Detroit Public Schools Community, with 35 candidates that include several incumbents, a few former board members, and several who have campaigned unsuccessfully for the board.
Around Chalkbeat
Education Department limits civil rights investigations into racial disparities in schools
The U.S. Department of Education says racial gaps in data about student discipline, school admissions, and advanced classes can’t be the sole basis for civil rights violations.
Chicago school board presidential candidate Hilario Dominguez accused of breaking campaign finance rules
In a formal complaint to the state, candidate Sendhil Revuluri claims that opponent Hilario Dominguez filed an inaccurate campaign finance report.
Facing state scrutiny, Memphis schools intensify efforts to reduce chronic absenteeism
Memphis-Shelby County Schools works to keep absenteeism down after Nashville Republicans used the rate as justification for the state takeover.