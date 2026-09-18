Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school

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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

At the height of the pandemic, Michigan had one of the highest rates of chronic absenteeism in the U.S. But in the last four years, the rate has consistently declined, reports Isabel Lohman from Bridge Michigan, with data work provided by Thomas Wilburn, Chalkbeat’s senior data editor. On the down side, one in four Michigan students is still missing too many days of school. You can read the story here.

Meanwhile, more than half the schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District now have full air conditioning. That’s up substantially from where it was just a few years ago. But it still means many students attend school in buildings that get too hot when the temperature is high, reports BridgeDetroit’s Micah Walker. You can read her story here.