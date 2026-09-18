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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

At the height of the pandemic, Michigan had one of the highest rates of chronic absenteeism in the U.S. But in the last four years, the rate has consistently declined, reports Isabel Lohman from Bridge Michigan, with data work provided by Thomas Wilburn, Chalkbeat’s senior data editor. On the down side, one in four Michigan students is still missing too many days of school. You can read the story here.

Meanwhile, more than half the schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District now have full air conditioning. That’s up substantially from where it was just a few years ago. But it still means many students attend school in buildings that get too hot when the temperature is high, reports BridgeDetroit’s Micah Walker. You can read her story here.

One more thing: AI is moving into schools fast. So is the backlash to screen time. Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about this tension and the technology choices schools are making right now. This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!

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Local News

Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school

Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school

In Michigan, students are considered chronically absent if they miss 10% of the school year, or 18 days in a 180-day year. The statewide rate was 27.2% in 2025-26.
DPSCD makes progress on long-needed air conditioning upgrades

DPSCD makes progress on long-needed air conditioning upgrades

The Detroit Public Schools Community District recently dismissed students early because of extreme heat. Putting air conditioning in more schools will reduce such disruptions, district officials said.

Around Chalkbeat

1 in 3 NYC students chronically absent as rates remain stubbornly high

1 in 3 NYC students chronically absent as rates remain stubbornly high

New York City’s chronic absenteeism rate holds steady at 33.5%, well above pre-pandemic levels. The Education Department recently overhauled its attendance regulations to address the problem.
Exit interview: Former MSCS board member calls for leadership stability

Exit interview: Former MSCS board member calls for leadership stability

Amber Huett-Garcia is leaving the Memphis-Shelby County school board and hopes to help solve school building issues as a Shelby County commissioner.
Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them

Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them

Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program reached 80,000 students in 2025–26, with more vouchers going to families making over $100,000 while low-income participation dropped.

What We’re Reading

Substitute teachers needed in some UP schools, Upper Michigan’s Source

Chelsea schools address safety concerns over alleged sex offender parent’s presence at student pickup, MLive (Paywall)

Michigan has made literacy a priority. Let’s keep the momentum going, Midland Daily News (Paywall, Opinion)

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