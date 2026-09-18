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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
At the height of the pandemic, Michigan had one of the highest rates of chronic absenteeism in the U.S. But in the last four years, the rate has consistently declined, reports Isabel Lohman from Bridge Michigan, with data work provided by Thomas Wilburn, Chalkbeat’s senior data editor. On the down side, one in four Michigan students is still missing too many days of school. You can read the story here.
Meanwhile, more than half the schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District now have full air conditioning. That’s up substantially from where it was just a few years ago. But it still means many students attend school in buildings that get too hot when the temperature is high, reports BridgeDetroit’s Micah Walker. You can read her story here.
One more thing: AI is moving into schools fast. So is the backlash to screen time. Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about this tension and the technology choices schools are making right now. This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!
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Local News
Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school
DPSCD makes progress on long-needed air conditioning upgrades
Around Chalkbeat
1 in 3 NYC students chronically absent as rates remain stubbornly high
Exit interview: Former MSCS board member calls for leadership stability
Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them
What We’re Reading
Substitute teachers needed in some UP schools, Upper Michigan’s Source
Chelsea schools address safety concerns over alleged sex offender parent’s presence at student pickup, MLive (Paywall)
Michigan has made literacy a priority. Let’s keep the momentum going, Midland Daily News (Paywall, Opinion)