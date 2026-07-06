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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Michigan lawmakers pulled an all-nighter last week, finally approving a budget for the 2027 fiscal year shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday. The budget means schools will receive at least $10,300 per student, with additional dollars coming for all sorts of initiatives. One of those includes an expansion of a weighted funding formula that provides additional money for students from low-income homes and English language learners. You can read more in my story here.
Also, Hannah Dellinger was able to answer questions parents have been clamoring for about the calendar for the 2026-27 calendar for Detroit Public Schools Community District. Check out her story to find out when the school year starts and ends, and whether the calendar recognizes the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr.
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Local News
Michigan lawmakers OK increased student funding and investments in literacy
The Michigan Legislature on Friday morning approved a $22.9 billion education budget for the 2026-27 school year that provides additional funding for all students, and even more for students from low-income homes and English language learners.
Detroit school district releases 2026-27 calendar
The first day of school for DPSCD will be Aug. 24. There will be 175 attendance days for students.
Around Chalkbeat
Conservative law firm sues Denver Public Schools over its school board voting map
The Virginia-based Public Interest Legal Foundation alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that Denver Public Schools’ voting map was ‘drawn with illegal racial intent.’
Here’s what happened to 3 Colorado schools when state lawmakers reined in a controversial education group
After a recent law change aimed at a controversial education group, three Colorado schools had to find a new authorizer or close their doors.
NJ lawmakers approve extra mental health support for schools
Gov. Mikie Sherrill is expected to sign legislation that would strengthen school-based mental health services and connect more districts with behavioral health providers.
What We’re Reading
Public dollars belong in public schools, Michigan Advance (Opinion)