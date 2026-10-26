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Morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.

In 2018, following years of low student performance, the Colorado State Board of Education ordered Adams 14 to be placed under external management. The district’s board subsequently contracted with MGT, a government and technology consulting firm.

Several years later, the state-mandated partnership ended after district officials accused MGT of financial mismanagement and raised concerns about a lack of academic progress.

Now, Chalkbeat’s Bri Hatch reports MGT is playing a role in another district takeover in Tennessee.