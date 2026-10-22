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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Virtual therapy is a common option for students nationwide. Colorado’s I Matter program provides six free telehealth or in-person counseling sessions to students in elementary through high school. But a New York school could take the trend one step further by using hologram technology to beam in therapists. Read more in today’s top story from our sister site, Healthbeat.

We recently reported that Denver’s school enrollment is down by nearly 1,800 students this fall. Our colleagues at Chalkbeat Philadelphia report that enrollment there is down by 2,500 students, and the reasons why are unclear.

As always, if you need to reach us, email [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Around Chalkbeat

From sci-fi to high school: Staten Island school to use holograms in $500k student mental health studio

From sci-fi to high school: Staten Island school to use holograms in $500k student mental health studio

A Staten Island high school is preparing to launch a nearly $500,000 mental health studio where students will be able to meet with remote therapists through life-sized holograms.
The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?

The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?

Competition from brick-and-mortar charter schools and cyber charters is significant, and Philly’s birth rate is falling. But the biggest drivers of the enrollment slump are unclear.
Nikole Hannah-Jones grills NYC schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels on integration at combative town hall

Nikole Hannah-Jones grills NYC schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels on integration at combative town hall

New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones pressed schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels for details on integrating NYC schools at a tense town hall. He offered few specifics or timelines.

What We’re Reading

Pueblo students work with local foods for Farm to School Month, KOAA News5

Denver Public Schools piloting new gym class, brings together students with and without disabilities, CBS Colorado

Q&A: How Colorado State Board of Education candidates would tackle Western Slope challenges , Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

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