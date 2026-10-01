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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Eight candidates are running for three seats on the State Board of Education. Chalkbeat sent each of the candidates nine questions. Read what they had to say in our voter guide — and share it with your friends and neighbors.

Need to reach us? Email [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Voter guide 2026: How Colorado State Board of Education candidates answered 9 questions

Voter guide 2026: How Colorado State Board of Education candidates answered 9 questions

We asked the candidates running for Colorado State Board of Education ahead of the Nov. 3 election nine questions about school safety, funding, and more. Here’s what they said.
Public schools see ‘money on the table’ in education tax credit designed for private school choice

Public schools see ‘money on the table’ in education tax credit designed for private school choice

The One Big Beautiful Bill’s education tax credit could supercharge private school choice. Some hope it will help public school students too via tutoring, enrichment, and more.

Around Chalkbeat

Why a puzzling wait for state test scores is especially hard on Philadelphia middle schoolers

Why a puzzling wait for state test scores is especially hard on Philadelphia middle schoolers

Philadelphia uses PSSA test scores to determine students’ eligibility for magnet school admissions. But middle schoolers are still waiting on their results.
Internal superintendent hires can contribute to district stability, new study says

Internal superintendent hires can contribute to district stability, new study says

Superintendent turnover can also impact student learning in high-poverty districts, one study showed.
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What We’re Reading

Black teen who says white peers wrote “slave auction” in school bathroom sues Lakewood charter school, Colorado Sun

One year after props LL and MM, Colorado school districts start to see funding boost for free school meals for kids, 9News

Colorado school district receives six electric school buses, providing cleaner air and quieter commutes, CBS Colorado

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