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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Eight candidates are running for three seats on the State Board of Education. Chalkbeat sent each of the candidates nine questions. Read what they had to say in our voter guide — and share it with your friends and neighbors.
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Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Voter guide 2026: How Colorado State Board of Education candidates answered 9 questions
Public schools see ‘money on the table’ in education tax credit designed for private school choice
Around Chalkbeat
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A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.
Join us for a conversation focused on what the research shows about how students engage with, interpret, and communicate understanding across different formats and walk away with a practical framework for building multimodal instruction into everyday teaching.
What We’re Reading
Black teen who says white peers wrote “slave auction” in school bathroom sues Lakewood charter school, Colorado Sun
One year after props LL and MM, Colorado school districts start to see funding boost for free school meals for kids, 9News