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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago with 🚨 new school board election content. 🚨

First: You can now read profiles of every candidate on the ballot for the Nov. 3 school board election! Our team partnered with journalists across the city to interview the candidates and comb through their backgrounds — I’m talking property records, court filings, resumes, etc.— so that you don’t have to. We learned about where they’re from, what makes them tick, and, in some cases, some controversial or interesting issues from their pasts.

Your homework is to click here and scroll down to find your district’s candidates. Then, read up on them and think about who might earn your vote. Finally, share our guide with your family, friends, and neighbors so they can be as informed as you.

Second: Jessica Biggs’ past firing as a CPS principal followed her from a successful bid for school board in 2024 into her current campaign for board president. There are now allegations that she colluded with CPS leadership to get off the district’s Do Not Hire list, which she and CPS have denied. What really happened? Our Mila Koumpilova and WBEZ’s Sarah Karp teamed up to answer that question by combing through public records and interviewing more than a dozen people. The final picture is much more nuanced than what you’ve probably heard from both Biggs supporters and opponents.