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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago with 🚨 new school board election content. 🚨

First: You can now read profiles of every candidate on the ballot for the Nov. 3 school board election! Our team partnered with journalists across the city to interview the candidates and comb through their backgrounds — I’m talking property records, court filings, resumes, etc.— so that you don’t have to. We learned about where they’re from, what makes them tick, and, in some cases, some controversial or interesting issues from their pasts.

Your homework is to click here and scroll down to find your district’s candidates. Then, read up on them and think about who might earn your vote. Finally, share our guide with your family, friends, and neighbors so they can be as informed as you.

Second: Jessica Biggs’ past firing as a CPS principal followed her from a successful bid for school board in 2024 into her current campaign for board president. There are now allegations that she colluded with CPS leadership to get off the district’s Do Not Hire list, which she and CPS have denied. What really happened? Our Mila Koumpilova and WBEZ’s Sarah Karp teamed up to answer that question by combing through public records and interviewing more than a dozen people. The final picture is much more nuanced than what you’ve probably heard from both Biggs supporters and opponents.

Need to reach the bureau? Send an email anytime to [email protected].

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Local News

Chicago school board member Jessica Biggs faces scrutiny over 2018 firing as she runs for leader

Chicago school board member Jessica Biggs faces scrutiny over 2018 firing as she runs for leader

Biggs’ opponents in a historic race to lead Chicago’s school board are highlighting her 2018 termination from a job as principal and raising questions about her more recent removal from a district Do Not Hire list. She is pushing back, insisting her firing was unfair and the move to allow her to work for CPS again was overdue.
Chicago school board candidate defends disciplining his kids, says school staff ‘should never use corporal punishment’

Chicago school board candidate defends disciplining his kids, says school staff ‘should never use corporal punishment’

At least one opponent in the race for school board president has seized on allegations of harsh discipline from Victor Henderson's divorce proceedings in 2012 to argue he isn't fit to serve. He has pushed back, calling the attack a "smear campaign."
Chicago School Board Voter Guide 2026

Chicago School Board Voter Guide 2026

For the first time, Chicagoans will elect the entire Board of Education. Find which district you vote in and compare candidates.

Around Chalkbeat

NYC students may soon only need passing grades — not Regents exams — to graduate

NYC students may soon only need passing grades — not Regents exams — to graduate

The Regents graduation requirement is on the way out. New assessments will take years to develop. In the interim, students would just need to pass required classes to graduate, officials say.
Could Newark’s universal enrollment system teach Philadelphia some lessons?

Could Newark’s universal enrollment system teach Philadelphia some lessons?

Researchers say having one application for all schools can allow more families access to strong schools. But tensions between charter schools and districts can be a challenge.
Philadelphia’s school enrollment system is infamously complicated. Could a universal application help?

Philadelphia’s school enrollment system is infamously complicated. Could a universal application help?

Researchers say having one application for all schools can allow more families access to strong schools. But tensions between charter schools and districts can be a challenge.
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How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school

By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

As school board election nears, CPS parents incensed by political group at school event, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ

Francis Parker School Expansion Plan Approved By City Council Despite Opposition From Locals, Block Club Chicago

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