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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Democrats currently have a 5-4 majority on the University of Colorado Board of Regents, but that could change on Nov. 3. Three seats currently held by Democrats are up for grabs. Reporter Jason Gonzales has a closer look at the nine candidates running for the board.
We also have a story today about a school board in southern Colorado that will take another stab at filling a board vacancy after a judge recently ruled the original appointment invalid because it was done in secret. Read more.
If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].
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Local News
Voter guide: CU Board of Regents candidates on tuition, AI, and federal oversight
A judge said this Colorado school board picked a member in secret. Now there will be a do-over.
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What We’re Reading
Nearly 12,000 school book bans in a year, a record high, AP via Denver Post