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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Democrats currently have a 5-4 majority on the University of Colorado Board of Regents, but that could change on Nov. 3. Three seats currently held by Democrats are up for grabs. Reporter Jason Gonzales has a closer look at the nine candidates running for the board.

We also have a story today about a school board in southern Colorado that will take another stab at filling a board vacancy after a judge recently ruled the original appointment invalid because it was done in secret. Read more.