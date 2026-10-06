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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Democrats currently have a 5-4 majority on the University of Colorado Board of Regents, but that could change on Nov. 3. Three seats currently held by Democrats are up for grabs. Reporter Jason Gonzales has a closer look at the nine candidates running for the board.

We also have a story today about a school board in southern Colorado that will take another stab at filling a board vacancy after a judge recently ruled the original appointment invalid because it was done in secret. Read more.

If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Voter guide: CU Board of Regents candidates on tuition, AI, and federal oversight

Voter guide: CU Board of Regents candidates on tuition, AI, and federal oversight

Voters will decide three University of Colorado regent seats on Nov. 3. See where candidates stand on tuition costs, artificial intelligence, and federal policy battles.
A judge said this Colorado school board picked a member in secret. Now there will be a do-over.

A judge said this Colorado school board picked a member in secret. Now there will be a do-over.

Colorado’s Pueblo District 70 school board will discuss how to select a fifth member at its Tuesday meeting after the state appeals court declined to pause a district court ruling.

Around Chalkbeat

Mamdani administration to enroll 10,000 NYC children from childcare voucher waitlist

Mamdani administration to enroll 10,000 NYC children from childcare voucher waitlist

The city will prioritize families with incomes below 300% of the federal poverty line, families experiencing homelessness, and families with children with disabilities.
Memphis schools takeover could begin once state takeover board is ready, judge says

Memphis schools takeover could begin once state takeover board is ready, judge says

A federal judge moved Monday to clear the way for the state-appointed oversight board to take control of Memphis-Shelby County Schools, possibly within days.
IPS seeks power to charge Innovation Network schools more money amid budget crunch

IPS seeks power to charge Innovation Network schools more money amid budget crunch

Indianapolis Public Schools said it will not terminate Innovation Network deals this school year. But it’s the latest move by IPS to consolidate control amid political upheaval.
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What We’re Reading

Nearly 12,000 school book bans in a year, a record high, AP via Denver Post

College fair brings highly-ranked schools to Durango for rural students, Durango Herald

More than 1,200 Colorado students have earned a climate ‘seal’: ‘We’re the ones growing up in this world’, The Guardian

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