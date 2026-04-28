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Good morning from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana here with a roundup of our top stories, including an IPEC meet-and-greet from Amelia and our partners at WFYI and Mirror Indy. Special props to photographer Brett Phelps for that photo of John Hammond attending the first meeting virtually. You’ll also find the emails for each board member in that story.

And if you have a question for us, reach us at [email protected].

Local News

Meet the 9 appointees who will control buildings and transportation for public schools in Indianapolis

Meet the 9 appointees who will control buildings and transportation for public schools in Indianapolis

The appointed Indianapolis Public Education Corporation board will make decisions on transportation and building access. Most have connections to the charter school sector.

Around Chalkbeat

NYC pulls contentious proposals to open AI-themed high school, close Upper West Side middle schools

NYC pulls contentious proposals to open AI-themed high school, close Upper West Side middle schools

Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels is withdrawing proposals to open “Next Gen” high school, close middle schools at P.S. 191 and the Manhattan School for Children, and relocate The Center School.

Competition or coexistence? Denver school board puts charter school next to district-run school

Competition or coexistence? Denver school board puts charter school next to district-run school

KIPP Sunshine Peak Elementary charter school will relocate next to district-run Valverde Elementary in a move that Valverde families worry could hurt their 100-year-old school.

Mamdani to veto school protest ‘buffer zone’ bill

Mamdani to veto school protest ‘buffer zone’ bill

A separate protest bill affecting houses of worship has a veto-proof majority in the City Council.

What We’re Reading

NEA report: Indiana ranks 38th in nation for teacher pay, Indiana Capital Chronicle

This Fund Moves Fast to Help Seattle’s Kids Stay in School, The 74

The tricks teachers are trying to fix students’ shortening attention spans, The Hechinger Report

Thumbnail image by Brett Phelps/Mirror Indy/CatchLight Local/Report for America

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