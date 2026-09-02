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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
New York City officials are expected to announce a sweeping new AI policy this morning, including a ban on student-facing AI tools from preschool through eighth grade. Here’s a rundown of what to expect, according to four sources familiar with the policy and Education Department documents obtained by Chalkbeat.
And with just over a week until the first day of school, more than 4,000 new teachers streamed into the Barclays Center on Tuesday morning for orientation. I caught up with a few of them about what drew them to the classroom, how they’re thinking about AI, and what’s on their minds as the school year approaches.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
NYC to ban student AI tools in 2-K through 8th grade and limit classroom screen time
NYC is expected to release its AI guidance for public schools on Wednesday, banning student-facing AI tools from preschool through middle school and limiting screen time.
Fresh faces, AI fears: 4,000 new teachers gear up for NYC’s first day of school
More than 4,000 new NYC teachers gathered for orientation as educators await new city guidance on student use of artificial intelligence.
Around Chalkbeat
The promise and limits of career and technical education
Research links established CTE programs to better graduation and job outcomes. But new evidence suggests schools may struggle to reproduce those benefits.
Know a young musican? Chalkbeat’s back-to-school rap contest is here.
We’re challenging Philadelphia teens to lay down some bars about the education situation in our city. Winners will receive staffed session time in recording studios.
What We’re Reading
Making Reading Fun, New York Times