New York City officials are expected to announce a sweeping new AI policy this morning, including a ban on student-facing AI tools from preschool through eighth grade. Here’s a rundown of what to expect , according to four sources familiar with the policy and Education Department documents obtained by Chalkbeat.

And with just over a week until the first day of school, more than 4,000 new teachers streamed into the Barclays Center on Tuesday morning for orientation. I caught up with a few of them about what drew them to the classroom, how they’re thinking about AI, and what’s on their minds as the school year approaches.