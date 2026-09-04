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State and local education officials celebrated five educators this week as finalists for the 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year award. The state will announce the remaining three finalists next week. Meet the educators recognized so far.
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Local News
Meet five of the 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year finalists
The 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year award competition received nearly 300 applications from 76 school districts. The winner will be eligible for National Teacher of the Year.
Around Chalkbeat
American Psychological Association calls for higher ed tech standards, not screen bans in new report
Too many apps aim to make learning fun without promoting learning, the American Psychological Association says. But the group also wants to avoid hysteria about screens and AI.
What to know from Philadelphia’s review of its English language arts curriculum
Experts recommend that the district tweak its phonics instruction for its youngest learners to improve literacy.
What We’re Reading
Students at over 180 Colorado schools joining statewide walkout to protest ICE, organizers say, The Denver Post (Paywall)
Thompson School Board debates union recognition policy, Loveland Reporter-Herald (Paywall)
Carbondale Education Foundation expands school supply grants to $60,000, Glenwood Springs Post Independent (Paywall)