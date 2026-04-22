Did you vote in the Newark school board election yesterday? If you didn’t stumble upon a polling place, you may not have known it was Election Day! I visited different polling locations on Tuesday and didn’t see too many voters. But after polls closed at 8 p.m. yesterday, the Moving Newark Schools Forward slate took an early lead in the race. That group is comprised of incumbent Hasani Council and his running mates Quamid Childs, Mark Comesañas, and Jordy Nivar.

This year was the second time Newark’s 16- and 17-year-old voters participated in a school board election. Some teens reported voting issues when voting and overall, teen voter registration dropped this year.



Also, are you looking for a new podcast? Chalkbeat partners with student producers who come from different NYC public high schools to bring you stories, perspectives, and commentary you won't get anywhere else. Check out P.S. Weekly. New episodes drop every Thursday this spring. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify .



That’s all from me this week! Want to say hi, send feedback or have a question? Email us at [email protected]