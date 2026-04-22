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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat Newark.
Did you vote in the Newark school board election yesterday? If you didn’t stumble upon a polling place, you may not have known it was Election Day! I visited different polling locations on Tuesday and didn’t see too many voters. But after polls closed at 8 p.m. yesterday, the Moving Newark Schools Forward slate took an early lead in the race. That group is comprised of incumbent Hasani Council and his running mates Quamid Childs, Mark Comesañas, and Jordy Nivar.
This year was the second time Newark’s 16- and 17-year-old voters participated in a school board election. Some teens reported voting issues when voting and overall, teen voter registration dropped this year.
Also, are you looking for a new podcast? Chalkbeat partners with student producers who come from different NYC public high schools to bring you stories, perspectives, and commentary you won't get anywhere else. Check out P.S. Weekly. New episodes drop every Thursday this spring. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
That’s all from me this week! Want to say hi, send feedback or have a question? Email us at [email protected]
Local News
Newark school board election 2026: Teens encounter voting challenges as mayoral-backed slate leads Tuesday
The Moving Newark Schools Forward slate appeared headed to victory Tuesday as Newark’s 16- and 17-year-olds voted in a city school board election for the second year.
Cómo los estudiantes del East Ward de Newark aprenden en edificios con décadas de deterioro
Los edificios escolares del East Ward de Newark tienen, en promedio, un siglo de antigüedad, pero encontrar terrenos, fondos estatales y preocupaciones ambientales han complicado las soluciones.
‘It’s enough already’: Newark lawmaker pushes back on GOP scrutiny
At a tense Assembly budget hearing on Wednesday, Republican lawmakers’ questioning returned repeatedly to the state’s largest school district.
Around Chalkbeat
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For children in poverty, the biggest resource gaps are outside of school
Researchers found the biggest gaps for low-income children beyond the classroom, in housing, health care, nutrition, child care, and other supports.
17 school closures: Philadelphia Board of Education to vote on new facilities plan Thursday
The latest plan to reshape Philadelphia’s school district, released by Superintendent Tony Watlington on Monday, would close 17 schools beginning in 2027.
What We’re Reading
NJ’s school funding formula needs to change, education chief says, New Jersey Monitor
Thumbnail image by Jessie Gomez / Chalkbeat