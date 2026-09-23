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Hello! Happy Wednesday. Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.

We got some news late last week from the district that a number of Newark Public School staff have been named to various statewide commissions and taskforces helping to shape state education policy.

You can read the full list of appointments here.

“The selection of so many Newark Public Schools staff demonstrates the depth of knowledge, experience and leadership that exists throughout our district,” Superintendent Roger León said in a statement. “These appointments ensure that Newark will have a meaningful voice in decisions that affect students, teachers, schools, and families across New Jersey.”

Meanwhile across the river, high school journalism is making a comeback in New York City schools.

I’m feeling heartened by this quote from our colleague’s story:

“When a student picks up a notebook or a microphone and starts asking questions, they learn to think critically, communicate clearly, and hold power accountable, skills serving them well beyond the classroom,” Bronx City Council Member and Education Committee Chair Eric Dinowitz said in a statement.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Around Chalkbeat

High school journalism expands in NYC, backed by new city funding

High school journalism expands in NYC, backed by new city funding

NYC high school journalism is expanding, aided by $280,000 in City Council funding. Students say journalism skills can help them meet the state’s new graduation requirements.
From 3,000 students to about 90: Inside the decades-long failure to fix or close NYC’s smallest high school

From 3,000 students to about 90: Inside the decades-long failure to fix or close NYC’s smallest high school

NYC’s inaction on closing Murry Bergtraum High School is shortchanging the public school’s 90 students at a cost of $46,000 per pupil, a Chalkbeat investigation reveals.
Denver is opening more specialized classrooms as the number of students with the autism grows

Denver is opening more specialized classrooms as the number of students with the autism grows

The number of students with autism who need special education services has increased nearly 75% in the past five years, a trend officials attribute in part to better screening.
This state is taking action against K-12 grade inflation

This state is taking action against K-12 grade inflation

Worried that grade floors and no-zeros policies were hurting students and undermining the value of a high school diploma, South Carolina lawmakers took action.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

Before the Pacing Guide, Build the Circle

How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school

By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

As AI grows in classrooms, N.J. lawmakers push a bill to keep teachers human, NJ Advance Media (Paywall)

Judge dismisses NJ school board member’s free speech lawsuit, New Jersey Monitor

How NJ Can Curb Chronic Absenteeism Using Other States’ Playbooks, NJ Education Report (Opinion)

When working can’t feed families, youth have to find a new way, Youth Today (Opinion)

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