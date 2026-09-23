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Hello! Happy Wednesday. Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.
We got some news late last week from the district that a number of Newark Public School staff have been named to various statewide commissions and taskforces helping to shape state education policy.
You can read the full list of appointments here.
“The selection of so many Newark Public Schools staff demonstrates the depth of knowledge, experience and leadership that exists throughout our district,” Superintendent Roger León said in a statement. “These appointments ensure that Newark will have a meaningful voice in decisions that affect students, teachers, schools, and families across New Jersey.”
Meanwhile across the river, high school journalism is making a comeback in New York City schools.
I’m feeling heartened by this quote from our colleague’s story:
“When a student picks up a notebook or a microphone and starts asking questions, they learn to think critically, communicate clearly, and hold power accountable, skills serving them well beyond the classroom,” Bronx City Council Member and Education Committee Chair Eric Dinowitz said in a statement.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
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What We’re Reading
As AI grows in classrooms, N.J. lawmakers push a bill to keep teachers human, NJ Advance Media (Paywall)
Judge dismisses NJ school board member’s free speech lawsuit, New Jersey Monitor
How NJ Can Curb Chronic Absenteeism Using Other States’ Playbooks, NJ Education Report (Opinion)
When working can’t feed families, youth have to find a new way, Youth Today (Opinion)