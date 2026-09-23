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Hello! Happy Wednesday. Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.

We got some news late last week from the district that a number of Newark Public School staff have been named to various statewide commissions and taskforces helping to shape state education policy.

You can read the full list of appointments here.



“The selection of so many Newark Public Schools staff demonstrates the depth of knowledge, experience and leadership that exists throughout our district,” Superintendent Roger León said in a statement. “These appointments ensure that Newark will have a meaningful voice in decisions that affect students, teachers, schools, and families across New Jersey.”

Meanwhile across the river, high school journalism is making a comeback in New York City schools.