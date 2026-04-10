Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning and TGIF. Reema Amin here to tell you there’s never a dull day at Chicago Public Schools.

Did you hear through the grapevine that schools will be closed on May 1 to allow teachers and students to participate in a nationwide protest? That’s not quite right — yet.

The Chicago Teachers Union has been pushing the district to make May 1 a professional development day during which students don’t have to attend. The union’s aim is to allow teachers and students to join anti-Trump, progressive protests on May Day, a day known for commemorating workers’ rights.

But then came 24 hours of confusion. Earlier this week King had recommended against canceling classes, but by Wednesday, a majority of board members supported the union’s ask. By Thursday afternoon there were dueling internal memos between King and the board president. King has now asked the board to vote on the issue.