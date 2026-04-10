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Good morning and TGIF. Reema Amin here to tell you there’s never a dull day at Chicago Public Schools.
Did you hear through the grapevine that schools will be closed on May 1 to allow teachers and students to participate in a nationwide protest? That’s not quite right — yet.
The Chicago Teachers Union has been pushing the district to make May 1 a professional development day during which students don’t have to attend. The union’s aim is to allow teachers and students to join anti-Trump, progressive protests on May Day, a day known for commemorating workers’ rights.
But then came 24 hours of confusion. Earlier this week King had recommended against canceling classes, but by Wednesday, a majority of board members supported the union’s ask. By Thursday afternoon there were dueling internal memos between King and the board president. King has now asked the board to vote on the issue.
As always, send tips or feedback here or to [email protected]. Have a great weekend.
Local News
Chicago Public Schools to stay open May 1 during nationwide protest — at least for now
Macquline King said schools should stay open for students May 1 in order to “minimize disruption for families.” But the school board could vote to overrule her.
After debate, Chicago school board denounces Trump-backed push for school choice
The board members argued over whether they should pass a resolution or just have a discussion with Pritzker. They voted to approve the resolution.
Chicago school board names Angel Vélez as new vice president
Vélez, who is appointed to the board, will preside over the board in the absence of board president Sean Harden.
Around Chalkbeat
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Trump administration improperly canceled $36 million in school grants over trans policies, judge rules
A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reconsider its plan to cancel $36 million in grant funding for NYC schools over the city’s trans student policy.
Why Sal Khan’s AI revolution hasn’t happened yet, according to Sal Khan
Khan Academy’s AI-powered chatbot, Khanmigo, has struggled to motivate students. Sal Khan said he now sees the limits of AI’s impact on schools and learning.
What We’re Reading
As participation declines, dentists are pushing to hand the state oversight of program that helps Chicago students, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Reema Amin/Chalkbeat.