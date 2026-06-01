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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
State-level results from Colorado’s annual standardized tests are out. In math, the news is good. In literacy, which combines reading and writing, it’s so-so. Read more from Jason Gonzales.
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Local News
Student math proficiency rises but literacy results are mixed, preliminary Colorado test scores show
The Colorado Department of Education released preliminary results for the Colorado Measures of Academic Success. The data mirrors key trends in recent nationwide test scores.
These Colorado counties have very different politics. Both now offer tax relief to childcare providers.
Adams and Douglas counties are using a tax relief tool established by a 2024 state law to help childcare businesses.
Around Chalkbeat
Inside one push to diversify NYC’s teacher workforce
This episode of P.S. Weekly explores how the representation gap in NYC’s teaching workforce affects the classroom and looks at efforts to change the pipeline.
Amid charter sector turmoil, Chicago school board delays charter school renewals
Members of the Chicago school board have been divided over how much oversight charters require and how long their renewal terms should be. On Thursday, they voted to table the renewals of six schools or networks until June.
Virtual event: Has the Trump administration returned education to the states?
Rhode Island Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner will discuss how Trump’s education agenda shows up in their schools.
What We’re Reading
18 years ago, Coloradans started having fewer babies. Now it’s a higher education problem., Denver Post (Paywall)