Mayor Zohran Mamdani is taking aim at a $330 million deal struck under former Mayor Eric Adams to buy 350,000 internet-enabled Chromebooks and distribute them to public schools across the city.

Now, Mamdani is canceling the T-Mobile internet service included in the deal, which the Education Department contends “duplicated existing resources at an unnecessary cost.” The move comes amid growing skepticism of education technology among many families and as Mamdani has vowed to reform the school system’s contracting process.