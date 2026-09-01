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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

For more than a decade, payment delays have bedeviled mayors overseeing New York City’s sprawling early childhood education system, which relies heavily on contracts with private providers. Now, as Zohran Mamdani prepares to launch his signature 2-K program in just 10 days, he’s facing that same challenge, as late payments are pushing some providers to the brink of closure.

On Monday, Mamdani unveiled a suite of new efforts to fix the problem, including reassigning staffers from other parts of city government and investing $43 million to rebuild staffing in the depleted Division of Early Childhood Education. Today’s top story has more.

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Local News

Mamdani pledges $43 million to fix NYC childcare payment delays before school starts

Mamdani pledges $43 million to fix NYC childcare payment delays before school starts

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced $43 million and staffing reassignments to clear contract backlogs threatening NYC’s 2-K rollout and forcing childcare providers to the brink.

Around Chalkbeat

As federal immigration arrests rise in New Jersey, teachers share strategies to help students

As federal immigration arrests rise in New Jersey, teachers share strategies to help students

To help students from immigrant backgrounds, teachers are discussing immigration enforcement, leaning on classroom routines, and incorporating the issue into lessons.

Four Denver schools are safe from closure under a new district policy because they boosted their ratings

Four Denver schools are safe from closure under a new district policy because they boosted their ratings

Because they boosted their state ratings, John F. Kennedy High, Oakland Elementary, Rocky Mountain Prep Noel, and Academy 360 are not at risk of closure under a new Denver policy.

Philadelphia’s school selection process postponed to October

Philadelphia’s school selection process postponed to October

The district pushed the start of school selection from Sept. 8 to Oct. 5 as it waits for Pennsylvania to release official PSSA and Keystone results.

What We’re Reading

Lower Manhattan principal recalls evacuating students on 9/11, NY1

NJ, NY cosmetology schools to teach twists and turns of Black hair, to root out bias, Gothamist

Editorial: AI and the NYC classroom, AMNY (Opinion)

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