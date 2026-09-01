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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
For more than a decade, payment delays have bedeviled mayors overseeing New York City’s sprawling early childhood education system, which relies heavily on contracts with private providers. Now, as Zohran Mamdani prepares to launch his signature 2-K program in just 10 days, he’s facing that same challenge, as late payments are pushing some providers to the brink of closure.
On Monday, Mamdani unveiled a suite of new efforts to fix the problem, including reassigning staffers from other parts of city government and investing $43 million to rebuild staffing in the depleted Division of Early Childhood Education. Today’s top story has more.
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Local News
Mamdani pledges $43 million to fix NYC childcare payment delays before school starts
Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced $43 million and staffing reassignments to clear contract backlogs threatening NYC’s 2-K rollout and forcing childcare providers to the brink.
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What We’re Reading
Editorial: AI and the NYC classroom, AMNY (Opinion)