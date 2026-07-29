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Good morning! Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
Thanks to a recent change in state law, Mayor Zohran Mamdani didn’t have a chance during his first six months in office to appoint a majority of members to the Panel for Educational Policy, a body that oversees contracts, school closures, and other major policy changes. But Mamdani got his chance as the PEP’s July meeting approached, and on Monday named his 13 picks. The group includes an MTA official, environmental justice advocate, and former Education Department staffers involved in child care. Read more about the picks, and the PEP agenda they might face in the coming months, in today’s top story.
Also today, from our Ideas Editor Matt Barnum, a look at new research that delves into the lesser-known kind of math anxiety: the kind that teachers feel. The study found that students anxious about math were more likely to have teachers who felt the same way — and their performance suffered as a result.
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Local News
Mayor Zohran Mamdani names 13 school board members, cementing control of NYC schools
Mayor Zohran Mamdani appointed 13 members to New York City's Panel for Educational Policy, giving him control of the board that votes on school closures, contracts, and major policy decisions.
Mamdani taps World Cup fever to get NYC teens designing climate-friendly stadiums and soccer apps
Through NYC’s Summer Youth Employment Program, teens across the city are using AI to solve real-world sports challenges, design green stadiums, and build future careers in STEM.
Around Chalkbeat
When teachers lack confidence in math, their students fall behind, a new study shows
Math anxiety among teachers was uncommon but consequential: Anxious educators were more likely to teach disadvantaged students, who then showed slower growth.
Philadelphia City Council members say they will ‘use every tool in our arsenal’ to stop school closures
The upcoming school year is set to be the last for several Philadelphia schools. But members of the City Council are fighting the planned closures.
Chicago Public Schools cuts staffing slightly but special education positions will rise at some campuses
Across the district’s 500-plus schools, more than 200 schools are gaining staff positions, mostly due to special education jobs, a Chalkbeat analysis of CPS budget data found.