Thanks to a recent change in state law, Mayor Zohran Mamdani didn’t have a chance during his first six months in office to appoint a majority of members to the Panel for Educational Policy, a body that oversees contracts, school closures, and other major policy changes. But Mamdani got his chance as the PEP’s July meeting approached, and on Monday named his 13 picks. The group includes an MTA official, environmental justice advocate, and former Education Department staffers involved in child care. Read more about the picks, and the PEP agenda they might face in the coming months, in today’s top story.