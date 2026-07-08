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Good morning, Mike here from Chalkbeat New York.
In his first six months in office, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has issued a steady stream of press releases and new policies on his core priorities: childcare, housing, and transportation. But when Chalkbeat examined Mamdani’s press releases on K-12 education — the largest operation by budget and headcount under his control — we found a far different picture. Out of the hundreds of press releases Mamdani sent out, just one announced a new policy on teaching and learning in city elementary, middle, and high schools.
Press releases don’t tell the full story, but they reflect where the mayor is devoting his energy and attention, and some observers worry K-12 schools are getting short shrift. Others, however, see a strategic choice to focus on childcare at first and gather input before releasing a more sweeping K-12 policy agenda. Our top story has more on what’s driving Mamdani’s quiet start on K-12 education, and what it means.
We also have an illuminating event coming up from our Chalkbeat Ideas team on the strain public school teachers are under. At Chalkbeat’s July 30 virtual event, we’ll share exclusive new data showing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. In many places, more teachers have been leaving the classroom for the past 4 to 5 years. RSVP to save your spot and join us as we explore what this means for schools, students, and the future of teaching.
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Local News
What’s Mamdani’s agenda for K-12 education in NYC? 6 months in, it’s hard to say.
For some NYC education watchers, the dearth of attention to K-12 schools raises questions about how Mamdani will manage a core function of the city government.
Around Chalkbeat
Chicago cut funding for assistant principals in small schools. Most chose to keep them anyway.
Three years ago, Chicago Public Schools committed to fund an assistant principal at each school, no matter its enrollment size. This spring during a tough budget season, the district announced it would eliminate funding for these positions on campuses with fewer than 250 students.
Randi Weingarten said Newark Public Schools visit confirmed her fears about AI in the classroom
Newark Public Schools touted Weingarten’s visit to see an AI tutoring chatbot in action, but a day later, she called for a ban on student-facing AI in elementary schools.
What We’re Reading
Staggering 900 NYC public schools failing students amid grade inflation, lax accountability, New York Post