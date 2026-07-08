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Good morning, Mike here from Chalkbeat New York.

In his first six months in office, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has issued a steady stream of press releases and new policies on his core priorities: childcare, housing, and transportation. But when Chalkbeat examined Mamdani’s press releases on K-12 education — the largest operation by budget and headcount under his control — we found a far different picture. Out of the hundreds of press releases Mamdani sent out, just one announced a new policy on teaching and learning in city elementary, middle, and high schools.

Press releases don’t tell the full story, but they reflect where the mayor is devoting his energy and attention, and some observers worry K-12 schools are getting short shrift. Others, however, see a strategic choice to focus on childcare at first and gather input before releasing a more sweeping K-12 policy agenda. Our top story has more on what’s driving Mamdani’s quiet start on K-12 education, and what it means.