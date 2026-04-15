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Good morning! Alex here with Chalkbeat New York.
New York City’s high school admissions process is notoriously complex and often favors families with time and resources. A new report this week proposes some ideas for making it fairer. Among them: better equipping middle school students with the information they need to navigate hundreds of school options and cutting back on the number of programs that can operate within a single school. Read more in today’s top story.
Local News
How to make NYC’s high school process fairer? Add support and simplify, advocates argue.
Authors from New York Appleseed and Fordham Law School urged city officials to streamline the complicated process, and add support for marginalized students.
Around Chalkbeat
Trump termination of civil rights agreements could chill student complaints and confuse schools
Conservatives say Title IX is finally being interpreted correctly. Other observers say the unprecedented move could intimidate students considering civil rights complaints.
MAHA and school nutrition experts have a message for Trump: Don’t put kids on the carnivore diet
School meal nutrition standards are expected to align with the new Trump-era food pyramid. But some, including Make America Healthy Again supporters, want meat requirements unchanged.
What We’re Reading
Shelter Decisions That Ignore School Stability Are Harming NYC’s Children, City Limits (Opinion)
How Should Schools Respond to Antisemitism and Islamophobia?, New York Times
Thumbnail image by Thalía Juárez for Chalkbeat