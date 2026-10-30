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Good morning. Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.

You’ve heard of MAGA, but have you heard of MEGA? Make Education Great Again. It’s a phrase invoked by U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who argues that as federal power over K-12 schools grew, American education quality slipped.

But that simplified view involves some “mythmaking” about the past, one expert told our national colleague Matt Barnum. As Matt writes, it leaves out “decades of real improvements followed by a sudden and sharp drop” — a history that includes federal efforts and attempts to expand access to public schools and undo segregation, plus more recent disruptors, like the pandemic.

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Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past

Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past

Linda McMahon says federal power has undermined American schools. A look at U.S. education history reveals a more complicated story of progress and recent decline.
IPEC executive director highlights risk of state takeover of IPS if voters reject tax measure

IPEC executive director highlights risk of state takeover of IPS if voters reject tax measure

As Indianapolis voters weigh a $95 million property tax referendum for Indianapolis schools, IPEC’s board approved a $3.2 million budget and a contract with Policy Analytics.
Philadelphia City Councilmembers, union leaders call on Mayor Parker to prevent school closures

Philadelphia City Councilmembers, union leaders call on Mayor Parker to prevent school closures

Mayor Cherelle Parker hasn’t been a particularly loud voice in the debate over Philadelphia’s school closures. Now some prominent figures are calling her out.

What We’re Reading

School board member was suspended from charter job after ‘unwanted touching’ of co-worker, records show, Chicago Sun-Times

U. of C. students protest sexual violence: ‘It’s frustrating to know that something like that could happen to me’, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

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