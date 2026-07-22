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Hi, it’s Lily on the national desk this week. Our big story today comes out of Philadelphia, where families say English learners need more help to graduate. Stick around for another chapter in the science of reading saga, a reminder that school supplies are already out in stores, and the skinny on the divisive technology fitted to school buses that’s hitting drivers with fines.

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The Big Story

Some Philadelphia teachers and advocates say English learners need more support in high school to reach graduation. (Caria Taylor for Chalkbeat)

English learners are less likely to graduate from high school than their peers.

Take Philadelphia’s four-year graduation numbers from this year: Roughly 88% of non-English learners graduated from high school, compared with 71.5% of English learners. That disparity is partially because students aren’t getting enough support or flexibility from the district, according to families and advocates.

One teacher said the district is “pretty far behind and out of touch” when it comes to supporting newcomers in high school. Several teachers said just getting some English learners to consistently attend school is a challenge, because they’re balancing both school and work to support themselves or their families. And suspensions due to truancy only push students further away from schools.

The district says it is “deeply committed” to helping those students. It has flexible options like virtual school, although those options are rarely accessible to students learning English. Advocates say the district needs to pour more resources into its newcomer programs, so students learn English faster.

There’s also less support coming from the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Education is actively removing support for English learners. Agency officials said in April they plan to dissolve the office supporting these students, though the office had previously been decimated by layoffs.

Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, reportedly asked Texas lawmakers why they didn’t pass a law funding public education only for citizens or those lawfully present in the country. Such a law would challenge the U.S. Supreme Court’s precedent in Plyler v. Doe, a landmark decision that guaranteed undocumented students the right to free public education. And last year, the department quietly rescinded guidance spelling out the educational rights of immigrant students.