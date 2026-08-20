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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
The scores from the standardized tests that Colorado students took this past spring are out. Want to know how your school or district performed? We’ve got you covered with searchable tables for both CMAS (grades 3-8) and PSAT and SAT (grades 9-11). Read more in today’s top stories.
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A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
Colorado’s 2026 CMAS scores: See how your school and district did
Use our searchable table to see the percentage of students in your school or district who met expectations in math and literacy.
Colorado’s PSAT and SAT 2026 scores: How did your school or district perform?
Students scored higher on the PSAT test than in previous years. SAT scores dipped, but are still higher than two years ago.
How much do students trust higher ed leaders?
A new survey shows they trust their decisions more than those made by state and federal politicians.
Around Chalkbeat
Detroit school board appoints 25-year-old youth advocate as its newest member
Jeremiah Steen hopes his time on the DPSCD board will inspire other young people to run in the future. He will serve through the end of December.
NYC paraprofessionals’ $10,000 pay bump becomes law as City Hall vows a legal challenge
NYC paraprofessionals are set to get $10,000 payments under a new law, but Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration says it will challenge the measure in court.
What We’re Reading
New early child care and education center in Colorado Springs gets boost from federal credit union merger, Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)
As Students Return, America’s Classrooms Are Dangerously Hot, Time Magazine (Opinion)