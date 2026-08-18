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Good morning from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, sharing a cool lookup tool with everything you might want to know about your school district’s referendum.
Referendums are top of mind for us, and we’d love to hear what you’re thinking about them. Send us your comments and questions to [email protected].
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
Indiana school district referendum guide 2026: What to know about your district’s requested tax increase
A record 38 school districts are asking voters for property tax increases for operational, safety, or construction costs. Search for your district here.
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