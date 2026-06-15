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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Some Democratic governors have said they won’t opt into the federal tax scholarship program until the U.S. Treasury Department releases rules for it. Chalkbeat’s national editor Erica Meltzer reports that decision might be more difficult after a preview of the rules made it clear state leaders will have little power to place their own rules on the groups providing the scholarships.
The federal scholarship initiative allows people to receive tax credits for donations they make to organizations that provide scholarships for private school tuition, tutoring, and other educational expenses. It’s worth noting that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hasn’t yet said whether she will opt Michigan into the program.
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Around Chalkbeat
Treasury Department preview of tax credit scholarship rules suggests limited role for states
School choice supporters mostly liked what they saw in proposed rules for the federal tax credit scholarship. But some Democratic governors may hesitate.
District says 61 boys the Trump administration found on girls’ sports rosters were mascots, managers
The federal education department said it found 61 boys on girls’ sports rosters in Jeffco Public Schools. The district says the boys weren’t competitors.
Teacher merit pay in Indianapolis charter schools gets millions in new aid from philanthropies
Two philanthropies are awarding millions to schools to reward their highest-performing teachers and staff. School leaders hope it will help charters attract and retain educators.
Knicks ticker-tape parade is on a school day — and conflicts with Regents exams. Some families are angry.
New York’s ticker-tape celebration of the Knicks’ historic NBA championship win is causing outrage among some parents and students because it conflicts with school and Regents exams.
What We’re Reading
In school cafeterias, kids fight Michigan’s food waste problems, Great Lakes Echo