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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Hannah has a story today about a proposal in the Detroit Public Schools Community District that would see the return of libraries in many schools across the district. Over the last two plus decades, libraries in the city school district have disappeared amidst declining enrollment, as officials sought to cut costs. Their return would be a significant development. You can read more here.
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Local News
Detroit school district proposes bringing libraries back to 89 schools
Around Chalkbeat
Getting lots of campaign material for Chicago’s school board election? We fact-checked some of it.
IPS school board candidates raise over $150,000 from political action committees
NYC’s AI ban confusion: what’s allowed and what’s banned in city schools
What We’re Reading
Michigan schools confront AI as one district embraces but limits its use, Detroit News (Paywall)
Romeo Community Schools leader named state’s Middle School Principal of the Year, Macomb Daily (Paywall)