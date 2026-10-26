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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

Hannah has a story today about a proposal in the Detroit Public Schools Community District that would see the return of libraries in many schools across the district. Over the last two plus decades, libraries in the city school district have disappeared amidst declining enrollment, as officials sought to cut costs. Their return would be a significant development. You can read more here.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Detroit school district proposes bringing libraries back to 89 schools

Detroit school district proposes bringing libraries back to 89 schools

Detroit’s proposed $251 million spending plan includes $8.7 million to restore school libraries, along with funding for air conditioning and building upgrades.

Around Chalkbeat

Getting lots of campaign material for Chicago’s school board election? We fact-checked some of it.

Getting lots of campaign material for Chicago’s school board election? We fact-checked some of it.

Chalkbeat asked readers to share the campaign material they’ve been getting. Several claims need added context or correction.
IPS school board candidates raise over $150,000 from political action committees

IPS school board candidates raise over $150,000 from political action committees

There are 15 candidates for five spots on the IPS school board on the ballot Nov. 3. Lee Klafczynski for Chalkbeat
NYC’s AI ban confusion: what’s allowed and what’s banned in city schools

NYC’s AI ban confusion: what’s allowed and what’s banned in city schools

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced restrictions on AI in NYC schools. Here's which education technology products were flagged and why some companies are pushing back.

What We’re Reading

Michigan schools confront AI as one district embraces but limits its use, Detroit News (Paywall)

To fix Michigan schools, experts urge better reading skills, less politics, Bridge Michigan

Romeo Community Schools leader named state’s Middle School Principal of the Year, Macomb Daily (Paywall)

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