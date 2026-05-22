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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Lawmakers in Lansing have introduced legislation they say would allow districts with plans to innovate to waive some key rules, such as seat-time requirements for students. They say this is necessary because state rules can often hinder innovative ideas. The legislation has the support of former Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, who testified Wednesday. You can read more to see what supporters say about the bills.
Finally, a programming note: Chalkbeat will be closed on Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day. We’ll be back in your inbox Wednesday.
Local News
Lawmakers push bills that would waive key state rules to give schools freedom to innovate
Two lawmakers in the Michigan House have introduced legislation that would allow school districts to waive key rules, such as seat-time requirements, to make it easier to implement innovative ideas.
Around Chalkbeat
Tom Kane has tracked years of U.S. test scores. Here’s what he’s learned — and still can’t explain.
Harvard researcher Tom Kane’s latest test score database shows some math progress, stalled reading scores, and big unanswered questions about U.S. learning loss.
Teens are sleeping less than ever. Experts say schools can help by pushing back start times.
New research shows teens are getting less sleep than in decades past. Experts say later school start times could improve their health, attendance, and academic performance.
Mamdani launches NYC elementary school math curriculum overhaul, following in Adams’ footsteps
New York City will require elementary schools in four districts to adopt city-approved math curriculums this fall, expanding a major instruction overhaul begun under Eric Adams.
What We’re Reading
Salmon in the Classroom: high school students make lifelong memories on Upper Michigan Today, Upper Michigan’s Source
Thumbnail image by Sylvia Jarrus for Chalkbeat.