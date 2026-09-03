And now I’ve returned to another deluge of AI news! It’s taking me back to earlier this year, when I taught for the first time and felt so uneasy about how to regulate AI use in my college class. We didn’t have uniform guidance on the best ways to stop students from using AI to cheat or complete their assignments. I would try to use multiple AI detectors, but those weren’t always reliable. And if I did suspect that a student had improperly used generative AI, how should I approach them? How do I explain why it’s wrong in a world that’s increasingly leaning on Claude?