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Good morning! Reema Amin here with Chalkbeat Chicago after taking a week off. I spent part of my vacation in scenic Rockport, Mass., where I fell asleep on the beach, read a lot, and devoured lobster that I pretended like I could afford.
And now I’ve returned to another deluge of AI news! It’s taking me back to earlier this year, when I taught for the first time and felt so uneasy about how to regulate AI use in my college class. We didn’t have uniform guidance on the best ways to stop students from using AI to cheat or complete their assignments. I would try to use multiple AI detectors, but those weren’t always reliable. And if I did suspect that a student had improperly used generative AI, how should I approach them? How do I explain why it’s wrong in a world that’s increasingly leaning on Claude?
I knew (and still know) so little about teaching as I waded through those questions. But even trained, experienced teachers are struggling to create rules on how to combat AI-fueled cheating — and states aren’t really offering help or guidance, my colleague Lily Altavena reports.
As always, email us here with tips or feedback. See you tomorrow.
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What We’re Reading
CPS students ordered to stay indoors during extreme heat warning, Chicago Sun-Times