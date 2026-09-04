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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

Be sure to check out Lily Altavena’s story about how teachers find themselves alone in trying to fight against students using AI to cheat. You can read more here.

Heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Monday for Labor Day. You'll see our next regular newsletter in your inbox bright and early Wednesday.