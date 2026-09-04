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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Be sure to check out Lily Altavena’s story about how teachers find themselves alone in trying to fight against students using AI to cheat. You can read more here.
Heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Monday for Labor Day. You'll see our next regular newsletter in your inbox bright and early Wednesday.
But stay tuned for later today, when we’re expecting to send you a special newsletter about the latest M-STEP results the state will release this morning.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
States urge schools to use AI, but leave teachers on their own to stop cheating
Most states have issued AI guidance for public schools. But a Chalkbeat review found few included concrete strategies to prevent or detect student cheating.
As his family self-deports, this teen is leaving behind his friends, his church, and his education dreams
Fearing the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration, 16-year-old Bruno’s family is self-deporting, leaving his education journey in limbo.
To change football culture, Philly’s high school coaches tackle emotions
A training program for coaches in Philadelphia seeks to help players deal with trauma off the field.
What to know from Philadelphia’s review of its English language arts curriculum
Experts recommend that the district tweak its phonics instruction for its youngest learners to improve literacy.
What We’re Reading
Michigan schools see 12-year-high vaccine waiver rate. How covered is your kid’s school? MLive (Paywall)