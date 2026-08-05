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Stick around for the lowdown on a new strategy some New York City schools are using to respond to students who seem like they’re avoiding school, the Trump administration’s new plan to leave Head Start standards up to states, and the lengths a group of college admissions officials will go to fact check student boasts on college applications.

Hey, from Lily and Erica on the national desk. Dive into our big story for strange but true examples of worksheets, classroom posters, and more we found while searching for low-quality AI-generated content on a well-known teacher resource website.

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The Big Story

What appears to be low-quality, AI-generated content is cropping up on Teachers Pay Teachers, which was rebranded to TPT. The content Chalkbeat reviewed included obvious errors and strange images. (Illustration by Chi Tian / Chalkbeat | Images by Bristle & Ballot, Anna's EduFun, The Garden of Art, Kids Zest, Marian LaFonte / TPT)

Teachers Pay Teahcers is geting attacked by AI worksheet sludge with cursed clipart, spelling crimes and lil robot leftovers hiding in the directions 😭📚 TPT says its a small part of the site, but teachers could still accidentally be buying the goo and handing it to actual human children!!!!

… Whoa. Sorry. We put our AI slop story from this week in ChatGPT and asked it to summarize the story in the sloppiest way possible. The bot did a bang-up job, but we’ll take it from here.

Teachers have noticed that some of the content on Teachers Pay Teachers — the vast education resource marketplace that rebranded to TPT a few years ago — looks a lot like it’s been AI-generated. Chalkbeat found suspicious examples pretty quickly, including a printout with an alphabet missing the letter F and a poster touting the connection between a president, an asteroid, and resiliency.

TPT’s value proposition as a platform has always at least partially revolved around efficiency. Teacher in need of a lesson plan, and fast? TPT has thousands. Need classroom decor in a pinch? TPT’s got it. In that way, it makes sense that education resource creators have turned to AI. But that doesn’t mean AI will create quality resources.

The CEO of TPT’s parent company in a statement wrote that the company is using digital tools to demote stores that look like they’re packed with AI slop products, and that “AI-generated products account for a minuscule fraction of a percent of TPT’s sales.”

The teachers we talked to said they tend to steer away from anything that appears to be AI-generated. But they also worried that newer teachers, who may have a lot fewer classroom resources built up, may accidentally buy and use a low-quality resource, exposing students (or “actual human children!!!!”) to a shoddily done lesson.