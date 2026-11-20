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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Conservative group Advance Colorado filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to overturn Amendment 87, which creates a new graduated income tax and raises billions more for education and other programs. Read about the lawsuit in our lead story.

Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has the details on who the Denver school board selected to fill its vacant seat. She also reports Denver Democrats want the school board to reconsider its censure of Vice President Monica Hunter.

And Senior Reporter Ann Schimke has a story on Denver’s 20-year-old preschool tuition assistance program, which is expanding its mission.