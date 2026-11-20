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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Conservative group Advance Colorado filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to overturn Amendment 87, which creates a new graduated income tax and raises billions more for education and other programs. Read about the lawsuit in our lead story.
Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has the details on who the Denver school board selected to fill its vacant seat. She also reports Denver Democrats want the school board to reconsider its censure of Vice President Monica Hunter.
And Senior Reporter Ann Schimke has a story on Denver’s 20-year-old preschool tuition assistance program, which is expanding its mission.
Thank you for reading. Have a comment, question, or tip? Reach us at [email protected].
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Local News
Conservative group files lawsuit to stop Amendment 87 alleging it won’t benefit Colorado education
In a split vote, Caron Blanke appointed to fill a vacancy on Denver school board
Denver Democrats call on nonpartisan school board to reevaluate censure of VP Monica Hunter
As the Denver Preschool Program turns 20, it’s expanding its early childhood mission
Around Chalkbeat
A proven way to keep teachers in needy schools is losing ground
Philly cut substitute teacher roles to save money. Now the district wants $11 million more for them.
Last year, this Memphis teacher started a school food pantry. It now serves over 250 students.
What We’re Reading
DougCo approves land conveyance for Renaissance Secondary School, Douglas County News-Press
Thompson School Board approves ADA plan, Loveland Reporter-Herald (Paywall)
Fiona’s death gives parents a chance to teach kids about grief — and life, The Associated Press
More than a million stop-outs returned to school in 2024–25, Inside Higher Ed
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