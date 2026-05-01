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Lawmakers won’t pursue House Bill 1292 this year. But the idea could be revived next year after the federal government releases rules on the education tax credit program, one sponsor said. Read more in this story.

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Local News

Colorado lawmakers won’t pursue bill to place state limits on Trump-backed education tax credit program

Colorado lawmakers won’t pursue bill to place state limits on Trump-backed education tax credit program

Colorado lawmakers filed the bill to place limitations on Colorado’s use of the President Donald Trump-backed federal education tax credit.

Around Chalkbeat

Something felt off about Newark Public Schools’ special education numbers, so officials asked Rutgers for help

Something felt off about Newark Public Schools’ special education numbers, so officials asked Rutgers for help

In a city where more than a third of residents are born outside of the U.S., Newark educators feared students were being mislabeled as having speech or language disabilities.

New York City Council passes plan to step up education on vaccines

New York City Council passes plan to step up education on vaccines

From left, New York City Council Members Shekar Krishnan, Lynn Schulman, and Eric Dinowitz speak to the media outside the Tweed Courthouse in Lower Manhattan on Thursday after holding a news conference on improving vaccine education.Trenton Daniel / Healthbeat

Advocates call for $3 million fix for school transportation hurdles faced by students in foster care

Advocates call for $3 million fix for school transportation hurdles faced by students in foster care

Advocates are calling on Mayor Mamdani to add $3 million in this budget to transport NYC foster youth to school while they await school bus service.

What We’re Reading

Aurora Community Campus helps justice-engaged students complete high school, Aurora Sentinel

Federal charges filed in connection with swatting calls at CU Boulder, other universities, 9News

2 Poudre School District schools win multiple state performance awards, 18 others honored, Fort Collins Colordoan (Paywall)

Thumbnail image by Jason Gonzales / Chalkbeat Colorado

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