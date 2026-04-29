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Good morning.
More than 9,000 low-income Colorado families are in line for state subsidies to help pay for childcare. A bipartisan group of lawmakers hope they have a solution. Find out about the bill in this story from Senior Reporter Ann Schimke.
Also, lawmakers have a plan to allow one last batch of high school seniors use the TREP program.
Thank you for reading. Reach us at [email protected].
Local News
Colorado lawmakers propose novel investment strategy to raise money for childcare
A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill Monday that would create a new investment authority that could seek higher returns on certain pots of state money than what state investments typically produce.
Lawmakers extend teacher preparation program amid pleas from parents and students
Parents and students advocated for lawmakers to extend the state’s Teacher Recruitment Education and Preparation program.
Around Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat Ideas Roundup: Did education reform work? Plus research, reading, and politics
Did school reform help students? This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup also explores shaky education research, Democrats’ standing on schools, free books, and college closures.
As Michigan lawmakers push their ideas for funding schools, district leaders urge inflationary increases
The Michigan House and Senate are moving forward with proposals to fund schools and other areas. Superintendents have made it clear what they need. Will the legislature listen?
An Illinois governor-backed bill to restrict school cell phone use gains momentum
The proposed legislation would ban cell phones in elementary and middle schools throughout the school day. At the high school level, school districts will have discretion to allow cell phones during non-instructional time.
What We’re Reading
Fort Lewis College names new diversity affairs vice president, Cortez Journal (Paywall)
Kids and parents dislike math homework, so teachers are scrapping it. Will students be better off?, The Hechinger Report
These states want to move away from a ‘college for all’ approach to testing, Education Week (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Rachel Woolf for Chalkbeat