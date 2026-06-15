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Happy Monday! Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks vanquished the San Antonio Spurs to capture their first NBA championship in 53 years, setting off jubilation across the five boroughs. But for many New York City students, a new foe is now standing in the way of celebrating their hometown team’s milestone: the New York State Regents Exams.
That’s because the ticker-tape parade that Mayor Zohran Mamdani just announced for this Thursday is at the same time as the year-end exams in Earth and Space Sciences and Physical Setting/Earth Science. Now, some parents and students are asking city and state officials to fix the scheduling conflict. Our top story has more.
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Local News
Knicks ticker-tape parade is on a school day — and conflicts with Regents exams. Some families are angry.
New York’s ticker-tape celebration of the Knicks’ historic NBA championship win is causing outrage among some parents and students because it conflicts with school and Regents exams.
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What We’re Reading
Mamdani set to cut nearly 300 school safety agents as felony assaults rise in NYC schools, New York Post
NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels a ‘dead man walking’ after being grilled over no-bid contracts, New York Post