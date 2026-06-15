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Happy Monday! Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

On Saturday night, the New York Knicks vanquished the San Antonio Spurs to capture their first NBA championship in 53 years, setting off jubilation across the five boroughs. But for many New York City students, a new foe is now standing in the way of celebrating their hometown team’s milestone: the New York State Regents Exams.

That’s because the ticker-tape parade that Mayor Zohran Mamdani just announced for this Thursday is at the same time as the year-end exams in Earth and Space Sciences and Physical Setting/Earth Science. Now, some parents and students are asking city and state officials to fix the scheduling conflict. Our top story has more.