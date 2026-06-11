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Good morning. Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago with lots of news to start your morning.

I spent part of yesterday covering a Chicago Board of Education meeting, but Chicago Public Schools CEO Macquline King wasn’t there. She and two other superintendents were busy testifying to Congress.

King faced a Republican-led education committee that grilled her with questions about gender identity, sex education, abortion — and May Day. But as my colleague Makiya reports, King answered concisely, often saying, “CPS is in compliance with Illinois state law.”