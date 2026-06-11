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Good morning. Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago with lots of news to start your morning.
I spent part of yesterday covering a Chicago Board of Education meeting, but Chicago Public Schools CEO Macquline King wasn’t there. She and two other superintendents were busy testifying to Congress.
King faced a Republican-led education committee that grilled her with questions about gender identity, sex education, abortion — and May Day. But as my colleague Makiya reports, King answered concisely, often saying, “CPS is in compliance with Illinois state law.”
Meanwhile, back in Chicago, the board voted on renewing more than a dozen charter schools after originally delaying the vote. And state officials passed a plan to improve math education, my bureau chief Becky Vevea reports.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
CPS CEO Macquline King testified before Congress. Here are 3 key takeaways.
Chicago Public Schools CEO Macquline King and superintendents from San Francisco and Virginia testified in Congress about school policies on transgender students and sex education.
After delay, Chicago school board renews charters amid revamped oversight
The school board nearly unanimously approved longer contract terms for more than a dozen charter schools.
Illinois approves numeracy plan to improve math education
The new plan does not mandate a certain way of teaching math. Instead, it encourages schools to shift away from rote memorization and math drills toward problem-solving and student-centered learning.
Around Chalkbeat
Superintendents defend policies about transgender students, parent rights on Capitol Hill
GOP members of Congress pressed district leaders for Chicago, Virginia’s Loudoun County, and San Francisco about issues ranging from abortion to algebra.
New NAEP scores offer optimism for younger students but warning signs for teens
National test results reveal that a year ago, 9-year-olds performed nearly as well as their counterparts did before the pandemic. But kids on the cusp of high school were far below past achievement highs.
Inside the diversity program at a selective NYC high school
Changing a school’s demographics is one thing. Integrating schools is another. This P.S. Weekly episode explores how Bard Early College High School Manhattan supports diverse peers.
What We’re Reading
School board member: CPS cannot help students succeed if it first asks some of them to hide, Chicago Tribune (Opinion)