Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Teachers are the backbone of schools, but the profession is under strain. At Chalkbeat’s July 30 virtual event, we’ll share exclusive new data showing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. In many places, more teachers have been leaving the classroom for the past four to five years. RSVP to save your spot and join us as we explore what this means for schools, students, and the future of teaching.

Stick around to learn how folks are using vacant school buildings, important updates about special education oversight, and how the aftermath of a Supreme Court decision is playing out in Denver Public Schools.

Hi! It’s Lily and Erica on the national desk today. Our big story is about the posters making it onto classroom walls these days — and the ones getting nixed by school districts.

Students, families, and educators rely on Chalkbeat. Help keep this work free for everyone.

The Big Story

A demonstrator holds a sign supportive of LGBTQ students outside a school board meeting in Glendale, California, after a motion to recognize Pride Month there in 2023 sparked violent protests. Classroom imagery supportive of LGBTQ students has become a political and legal flashpoint around the country. (David McNew / Getty Images)

If you’re a chronic daydreamer or you’ve frequently let your eyes wander the classroom during long lectures (we at Chalkbeat would never) you can probably conjure up several iconic classroom posters. Maybe you’re thinking of a kitten hanging onto a branch with the words “Hang in there, baby,” Albert Einstein’s messy ’do, or a grizzly bear with its arms over its head asking, “What homework?”

More recently, maybe you’ve seen signs with the phrase “Hate has no home here” pop up in classrooms or on your neighbor’s front lawn, with rainbow motifs or cartoon hands raised in the air, each with a different skin tone.

Despite its ubiquity, not everyone loves this poster or its association with LGBTQ communities. In fact, it might be one of the most controversial classroom posters in recent history, if the lawsuits in federal court or the battles in school board meetings indicate anything. And it represents a bigger fight over what belongs in America’s classrooms, including their walls.

In Ohio, Little Miami School District board members debated a teacher’s “Hate has no home here” poster during a public meeting and one exasperated member exclaimed they’d already gone multiple rounds in meetings over the poster. Board members who wanted the teacher to remove it said they were largely OK with the message itself, but not with the rainbow colors and transgender flag colors.

The teacher is now suing Little Miami Schools over the board’s vote to remove the poster.

A school district in Michigan took a different approach. After the school board approved a policy banning “ideological or political materials” not aligned with district curriculum, the district last month sent out a list of 32 pre-approved phrases for teachers to use in displays. Phrases not included, the policy states, would need to go through a process involving as many as four layers of review, including by legal.