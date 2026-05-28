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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York’s Thursday roundup.
It’s been two months since New York City unveiled the first draft of its long-awaited AI guidance for schools. Criticism of the document — and of AI and education technology in general — has reached a fever pitch in the intervening weeks, with parents lining up at public forums to rail against the city’s proposal.
On Tuesday night, schools chief Kamar Samuels gave the clearest sign yet he’s listening to the feedback. “We missed the mark,” he conceded. He warned that AI is the “most invasive technology that we’ve seen” and suggested that more aggressive restrictions could be coming for AI use for the youngest kids. Read more about the chancellor’s comments, and the direction the Education Department’s AI policy could be headed, in today’s top story.
Let us know what you think about the city’s draft policy, and the chancellor’s latest comments, at [email protected].
Local News
NYC Chancellor Kamar Samuels pledges stronger AI guardrails: ‘We missed the mark’
While city officials believe older students will need some exposure to AI, the Education Department is considering restricting in-school use for the youngest students.
Around Chalkbeat
Randi Weingarten backs crackdown on classroom technology, AI restrictions, and a tax on Big Tech
Randi Weingarten proposed banning student-facing AI, limiting screens in elementary school classrooms, and creating AI safety standards across education.
10 years and 16,800 students short: What went wrong with Colorado’s youth apprenticeship program?
A decade in, CareerWise Colorado’s challenges offer valuable lessons as bipartisan enthusiasm for youth apprenticeship programs grows nationwide.
Here are the 51 people who filed to run for Chicago Board of Education
All but one current school board member is running, plus dozens of newcomers and former candidates. The Nov. 3 election will end 30 years of mayoral control of Chicago schools.
What We’re Reading
Mamdani plan to save NYC $500 million by delaying class size law hits a snag in Albany, New York Daily News
Thumbnail image by Alex Zimmerman/Chalkbeat