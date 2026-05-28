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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York’s Thursday roundup.

It’s been two months since New York City unveiled the first draft of its long-awaited AI guidance for schools. Criticism of the document — and of AI and education technology in general — has reached a fever pitch in the intervening weeks, with parents lining up at public forums to rail against the city’s proposal.

On Tuesday night, schools chief Kamar Samuels gave the clearest sign yet he’s listening to the feedback. “We missed the mark,” he conceded. He warned that AI is the “most invasive technology that we’ve seen” and suggested that more aggressive restrictions could be coming for AI use for the youngest kids. Read more about the chancellor’s comments, and the direction the Education Department’s AI policy could be headed, in today’s top story.