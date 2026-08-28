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Good morning.
Senior Reporter Ann Schimke has the latest on a case brought by conservative-leaning districts and schools that challenged the state’s non-discrimination law, specifically its gender identity protections.
Also, Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar reports Colorado’s chronic absenteeism rates fell last year.
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Local News
Judge dismisses conservative-leaning Colorado school districts’ lawsuit over transgender athlete policies
A federal judge said the school districts and charter schools don’t have standing to sue the state, in part because they didn’t show they are facing harm.
Chronic absenteeism rate fell in Colorado schools last year, still well above pre-pandemic level
More than a quarter of Colorado students — 27.5% — were chronically absent in 2025-26, meaning they missed 10% or more of their school days. Look up your district's data here.
Around Chalkbeat
Newark’s chronic absenteeism rate drops to 8.5%. Here’s what district leaders say is working.
Newark Public Schools’ chronic absenteeism rate takes the sharpest turnaround. Here’s what district leaders say is working.
Indianapolis Public Schools reverses no-zero grading policy
Indianapolis Public Schools implemented a no-zero grading policy in 2020. The district is reversing the policy but still giving students multiple opportunities on assignments.
Detroit school district to hold parents accountable for too many unexcused early sign-outs
DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said principals have asked for stronger rules around the issue because it disrupts learning.
What We’re Reading
Metro Denver schools have new warning for students: Watch out for bears, The Denver Post (Paywall)
Bigger state grant means more local foods in Thompson school cafeterias, Loveland Reporter-Herald (Paywall)
New paper takes aim at ‘meritocratic’ admissions policies, Inside Higher Ed