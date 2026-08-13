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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
The Pueblo District 70 school board violated the state’s open meetings law by concealing the true nature of a “public Christian school” the board allowed to open last year, a state judge ruled Tuesday. Read more in our top story.
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Local News
Colorado school board involved in ‘public Christian school’ drama violated open meetings law, judge rules
The judge said the Pueblo District 70 school board violated the state open meetings law by hiding the true nature and purpose of a school it allowed to open in the district.
144,000 Coloradans are in student loan default as repayment struggles increase nationwide
An Associated Press analysis of federal data shows more student loan borrowers have difficulty paying them off. That’s led to an increase in defaults.
Around Chalkbeat
Rift widens between City Hall and teachers union as UFT threatens literacy curriculum pushback
UFT President Michael Mulgrew says the union may pull its support for NYC Reads, citing concerns about assessments, interventions, and teacher workload.
Indianapolis Public Education Corporation to pay executive director $285,000 salary
The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation approved the salary for executive director Karega Rausch, who’s worked in charter school authorizing, at its August meeting.
The Chicago Board of Education voted to reverse layoffs, but CPS says not all positions can be restored
The board approved a budget that assumes it will get more state money, but that wouldn’t be enough to rehire all staffers who got pink slips.
What We’re Reading
Thornton-based Adams 12 district to close as many as 7 schools as enrollment falls, Denver Post (Paywall)