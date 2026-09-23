When New York City launched a first-of-its kind effort to expand access to high school journalism courses, only about 90 of the city’s more than 400 high schools already offered such a class. A year later, some 135 high schools taught journalism to a total of 5,700 students — a 76% increase from the year before. Students with disabilities and English learners saw the biggest jumps. Students say it’s an example of the kind of education city schools can focus more on as the state shifts away from test-based graduation requirements. Today’s top story has more on the initiative, and where $280,000 in new funding from the City Council is going.