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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

When New York City launched a first-of-its kind effort to expand access to high school journalism courses, only about 90 of the city’s more than 400 high schools already offered such a class. A year later, some 135 high schools taught journalism to a total of 5,700 students — a 76% increase from the year before. Students with disabilities and English learners saw the biggest jumps. Students say it’s an example of the kind of education city schools can focus more on as the state shifts away from test-based graduation requirements. Today’s top story has more on the initiative, and where $280,000 in new funding from the City Council is going.

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Local News

High school journalism expands in NYC, backed by new city funding

High school journalism expands in NYC, backed by new city funding

NYC high school journalism is expanding, aided by $280,000 in City Council funding. Students say journalism skills can help them meet the state’s new graduation requirements.

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What We’re Reading

NYC Council pushes for specifics on post-Regents graduation requirements, New York Daily News

Norway PM Jonas Gahr Støre visits NYC school with Mayor Mamdani for AI roundtable, ABC 7

Our schools need more state oversight, New York Daily News (Opinion)

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