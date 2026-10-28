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Good morning, Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.

It’s officially school enrollment season and we were on the scene this past weekend at the All Schools Fair talking to families and students about what they want for their schools.

You can read more in our story here and let us know how you feel about your educational experience in the city by dropping us a line at [email protected]. 

In other news, the school segregation lawsuit is back in court — I feel like we’ve been following this story for nearly a decade. Let me know what questions you have about it or new angles or perspectives we should be thinking about in our coverage.

As always, you can reach us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Newark

Local News

What parents at a Newark Public Schools enrollment fair want for their children

What parents at a Newark Public Schools enrollment fair want for their children

Newark families, some of whom attended the district’s All Schools Fair, can apply to schools for 2027-28 through the middle of January. They will learn their results in late March.
New Jersey school segregation case back in court as judges weigh potential constitutional violation

New Jersey school segregation case back in court as judges weigh potential constitutional violation

Civil rights groups filed suit in 2018 over what they say is unconstitutional school segregation. Attorneys for the state say their reliance on enrollment data falls short.

Around Chalkbeat

Midterm elections show Democrats, Republicans jockeying to capitalize on ed-tech backlash

Midterm elections show Democrats, Republicans jockeying to capitalize on ed-tech backlash

Candidates in the midterm elections from both parties are backing limits on AI and screen time. But which party will claim ownership of the issue?
NYC’s AI ban confusion: what’s allowed and what’s banned in city schools

NYC’s AI ban confusion: what’s allowed and what’s banned in city schools

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced restrictions on AI in NYC schools. Here's which education technology products were flagged and why some companies are pushing back.
Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban

Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban

All public and private schools must adopt bans on student cellphone use during the entire school day, including lunch and recess, by the start of 2027-28 school year.

What We’re Reading

Ex-justice details how NJ courts fail disabled kids and their families, NJ Spotlight News

This lost art is mandatory in N.J. schools again. Digital age kids are loving it. NJ Advance Media (Paywall)

NJ parents, childcare providers tell lawmakers they’re struggling, Jersey Vindicator

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