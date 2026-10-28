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Good morning, Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.
It’s officially school enrollment season and we were on the scene this past weekend at the All Schools Fair talking to families and students about what they want for their schools.
You can read more in our story here and let us know how you feel about your educational experience in the city by dropping us a line at [email protected].
In other news, the school segregation lawsuit is back in court — I feel like we’ve been following this story for nearly a decade. Let me know what questions you have about it or new angles or perspectives we should be thinking about in our coverage.
As always, you can reach us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
What parents at a Newark Public Schools enrollment fair want for their children
New Jersey school segregation case back in court as judges weigh potential constitutional violation
Around Chalkbeat
Midterm elections show Democrats, Republicans jockeying to capitalize on ed-tech backlash
NYC’s AI ban confusion: what’s allowed and what’s banned in city schools
Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban
What We’re Reading
Ex-justice details how NJ courts fail disabled kids and their families, NJ Spotlight News
This lost art is mandatory in N.J. schools again. Digital age kids are loving it. NJ Advance Media (Paywall)
NJ parents, childcare providers tell lawmakers they’re struggling, Jersey Vindicator
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