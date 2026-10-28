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Good morning, Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.

It’s officially school enrollment season and we were on the scene this past weekend at the All Schools Fair talking to families and students about what they want for their schools.

You can read more in our story here and let us know how you feel about your educational experience in the city by dropping us a line at [email protected].

In other news, the school segregation lawsuit is back in court — I feel like we’ve been following this story for nearly a decade. Let me know what questions you have about it or new angles or perspectives we should be thinking about in our coverage.