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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
In today’s newsletter, Chalkbeat Ideas Editor Matt Barnum breaks down why state and local school leaders have only seen a modest increase in control over their schools. Plus, our Detroit bureau reports on how the Trump administration has opened Title IX investigations into three additional Michigan districts.
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Around Chalkbeat
The rhetoric and reality of ‘returning education to the states’
Waivers may trim bureaucracy, but policies over funding, DEI, gender, and school choice show Washington involvement in schools isn’t necessarily shrinking
Feds open new investigations into transgender athletes in three Michigan school districts
The Office of Civil Rights in the federal Education Department is investigating Ann Arbor Public Schools, Chippewa Valley Schools, and Monroe Public Schools for various allegations related to transgender athletes.
The other champions at the Knicks parade: NYC public school student basketball players
Four Seward Park seniors joined the Knicks championship parade after winning a PSAL title, drawing cheers, selfies, and autograph requests from fans.
What We’re Reading
How are Colorado’s largest and smallest school districts restricting student cellphone use?, Colorado Sun
Jeffco Public Schools confirms Rob Stein as interim superintendent, Denver Post (Paywall)