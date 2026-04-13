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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
As graduation requirements in New York shift over the next year, the International Baccalaureate, or IB, program could gain popularity. It’s already taken hold in some schools that sought to replace gifted and talented programming with rigorous work for all students. Read more from New York Bureau Chief Amy Zimmer.
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Around Chalkbeat
An alternative to gifted education: Why some NYC schools are embracing International Baccalaureate
NYC schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels looked to the IB model as an alternative to gifted education. Now, as NY overhauls graduation requirements, IB schools may gain more momentum.
What’s next for the Memphis schools takeover plan?
Shelby County voters could begin casting school board ballots next week before Republicans’ takeover plan is finalized.
The soundtrack to Philly’s waning gun violence
Teens in Philadelphia are trying to make safer neighborhoods. Many are starting with music.
What We’re Reading
This Colorado community college is investing in older students — and it’s paying off, Denver Post (Paywall)
Amid air traffic controller shortage, this Colorado college is fast-tracking the next generation, Colorado Sun
Too young for the MMR shot, babies become ‘sitting ducks’ in measles outbreaks, Associated Press via Aurora Sentinel
Thumbnail image by Yunuen Bonaparte for Chalkbeat