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Hello and good morning from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories.

First up, IPS is making good on a promise to reconsider Innovation school contracts as it grapples with its budget.

And next, a once-in-a generation gift building school buildings in Indy.

I’d love to hear your thoughts! Reach me at [email protected]

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Local News

IPS seeks power to charge Innovation Network schools more money amid budget crunch

IPS seeks power to charge Innovation Network schools more money amid budget crunch

Indianapolis Public Schools said it will not terminate Innovation Network deals this school year. But it’s the latest move by IPS to consolidate control amid political upheaval.
The Lilly Endowment is pouring millions into Indy school buildings. What does that mean for students?

The Lilly Endowment is pouring millions into Indy school buildings. What does that mean for students?

Lilly Endowment donations are funding everything from a new theater to career education at public schools. But the money also raises questions about oversight

Around Chalkbeat

Colorado public school groups are jumping in on Trump-backed tax-credit scholarship program

Colorado public school groups are jumping in on Trump-backed tax-credit scholarship program

The public school groups are hustling to take advantage of the Trump-backed program in part because they hope to prove its worth to Colorado’s next governor.
Super PACs ramp up spending in Chicago’s school board elections

Super PACs ramp up spending in Chicago’s school board elections

Four super PACs have spent millions of dollars so far — enough to lift state spending restrictions in more than half of the races.
Mamdani administration to enroll 10,000 NYC children from childcare voucher waitlist

Mamdani administration to enroll 10,000 NYC children from childcare voucher waitlist

The city will prioritize families with incomes below 300% of the federal poverty line, families experiencing homelessness, and families with children with disabilities.
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What We’re Reading

When Central Indiana schools are on fall break this year, IndyStar

Braun: Work-based learning hub opens to align with new Indiana diploma standards, WISH-TV

Ben Davis graduates can celebrate homecoming at this alumni event, Mirror Indy

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