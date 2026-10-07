Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello and good morning from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories.
First up, IPS is making good on a promise to reconsider Innovation school contracts as it grapples with its budget.
And next, a once-in-a generation gift building school buildings in Indy.
I’d love to hear your thoughts! Reach me at [email protected]
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
IPS seeks power to charge Innovation Network schools more money amid budget crunch
The Lilly Endowment is pouring millions into Indy school buildings. What does that mean for students?
Around Chalkbeat
Colorado public school groups are jumping in on Trump-backed tax-credit scholarship program
Super PACs ramp up spending in Chicago’s school board elections
Mamdani administration to enroll 10,000 NYC children from childcare voucher waitlist
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.
Join us for a conversation focused on what the research shows about how students engage with, interpret, and communicate understanding across different formats and walk away with a practical framework for building multimodal instruction into everyday teaching.