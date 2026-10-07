IPS seeks power to charge Innovation Network schools more money amid budget crunch

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And next, a once-in-a generation gift building school buildings in Indy.

First up, IPS is making good on a promise to reconsider Innovation school contracts as it grapples with its budget.

Hello and good morning from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Lilly Endowment donations are funding everything from a new theater to career education at public schools. But the money also raises questions about oversight

Indianapolis Public Schools said it will not terminate Innovation Network deals this school year. But it’s the latest move by IPS to consolidate control amid political upheaval.

The city will prioritize families with incomes below 300% of the federal poverty line, families experiencing homelessness, and families with children with disabilities.

Four super PACs have spent millions of dollars so far — enough to lift state spending restrictions in more than half of the races.

The public school groups are hustling to take advantage of the Trump-backed program in part because they hope to prove its worth to Colorado’s next governor.

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The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom

Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.