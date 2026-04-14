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Hello from Aleks, back bright-eyed and bushy-tailed from a long spring break. My first order of business is covering the very first meeting of the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation today, and to do that, I’ve been reviewing Amelia and MJ’s stories below on who this body is and what they might do.
On the agenda for today is a discussion about a 2026 operating referendum, and the appointment of an acting executive director.
We’ll have updates to come. Until then, reach us with questions and comments at [email protected].
Local News
Indianapolis Public Education Corporation announces date and location for first meeting
IPEC is a new state-created board that will oversee key aspects of schools in Indianapolis, including buildings, transportation, and some finances. Its members were appointed by Mayor Joe Hogsett.
What does a school board do, anyway? The answer is changing for IPS and charters — here’s your guide.
The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation is taking some power away from the boards for IPS and charter schools. But day-to-day control over education isn’t changing.
Indianapolis Public Education Corporation members announced by Mayor Hogsett
Indiana lawmakers created the new board to oversee certain operations of public schools in Indiana, and to create a new accountability system for district and charter schools.
Around Chalkbeat
Newark will elect a new school board in less than 2 weeks. Here’s what parents, students, and others want.
Chalkbeat asked parents, students, teachers, and advocates: What should the new board prioritize? Their answers touch on everything from lunches to transparency.
MAHA and school nutrition experts have a message for Trump: Don’t put kids on the carnivore diet
School meal nutrition standards are expected to align with the new Trump-era food pyramid. But some, including Make America Healthy Again supporters, want meat requirements unchanged.
Report: Many Metro Detroit families want their kids in after-school programs but don’t have access
Research shows out-of-school programs can improve school day attendance, student behavior, and academic outcomes. Families in southeast Michigan want to see more opportunities.
What We’re Reading
Union for ISTA staff files unfair labor charges, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Thumbnail image by Lee Klafczynski for Chalkbeat